 Borgu Kingdom: Tourism Goldmine Waiting To Be Explored — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Borgu Kingdom: Tourism Goldmine Waiting To Be Explored

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

As the 50th anniversary of the movement of the Bussa People of Borgu Kingdom to New Bussa comes to an end recently, TAYO ADELAJA takes a look at the tourism potential of this ancient kingdom Borgu is synonymous with tourism. From the era of Mungo Park of Scotland, the Lander Brothers, through the colonial exploits […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Borgu Kingdom: Tourism Goldmine Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.