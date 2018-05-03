 Borussia Dortmund chief "knows nothing" of Liverpool move for Christian Pulisic as clubs circle American star - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Borussia Dortmund chief “knows nothing” of Liverpool move for Christian Pulisic as clubs circle American star – Mirror.co.uk

Borussia Dortmund chief "knows nothing" of Liverpool move for Christian Pulisic as clubs circle American star
Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc says he “knows nothing” about a potential Liverpool move for Christian Pulisic this summer. The American international is a long-time Reds target and is highly regarded by Kop boss Jurgen Klopp. Klopp tried to bring
