Brazil's Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC - Sport24 — Nigeria Today

Brazil’s Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
Brazil's Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC
Sport24
Paris – Brazil star Dani Alves faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said he would be out for at least three weeks with a knee injury. The 35-year-old right-back suffered the injury playing in …
Dani Alves will have race to recover from knee injury before World Cup
Brazil's Dani Alves out for at least 3 weeks ahead of World Cup – PSG
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil star Dani Alves doubt for Russia event after injuring knee during French Cup final
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!