 Brazil's Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC - Sport24 — Nigeria Today
Brazil’s Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC – Sport24

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports


Brazil's Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC
Paris – Brazil star Dani Alves faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said he would be out for at least three weeks with a knee injury. The 35-year-old right-back suffered the injury playing in
