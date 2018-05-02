BREAKING | 18 US Lawmakers Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — Nigeria Today

BREAKING | 18 US Lawmakers Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
A group of 18 House Republicans has formally nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In a letter sent on Wednesday to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the lawmakers tapped Trump for the highly coveted prize for his efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and end the 68-year-old war between the North and the South.
“Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region,” the letter, led by Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.), reads.
“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history.”
Messer first announced last week that he planned to nominate Trump for the Peace Prize, after a landmark meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.
In that meeting, the leaders of the rival Koreas agreed to work toward eliminating nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula, and said they would enter into talks with the U.S. to formally end the Korean War.
Active fighting in the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953. But a formal peace treaty was never signed, leaving the two countries in a perpetual state of war for decades.
Trump is set to meet with Kim at the end of May or sometime in June, marking the first such encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader in history.
North Korea has agreed to cease its tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles ahead of the meeting, and recently announced that it would shutter a nuclear site in the northern part of the country as a show of good faith.
______
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post BREAKING | 18 US Lawmakers Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize appeared first on SIGNAL.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!