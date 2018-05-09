Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate

As Senators condemn Act, Move into closed door session to take a decision on Police boss

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FOR the third time in two weeks, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris who was billed to appear before the Senate today has shunned the Senators.



At exactly 12.01, it was announced that there was briefing by Inspector General of Police (IGP) to speak on the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment of Senator Dino Melaye, APC, APC, Kogi West.

As contained in today’s Order Paper, Senate leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, Yobe North said, “that the Senate do receive the Inspector General of Police to brief this Distinguished Senate on the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment of Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye over a matter that is pending before a competent law court.”

Having waited patiently for the IGP to come into the hallowed chamber to brief, the Senate leader at 12.08 stood and said that was clear that the police boss was not around to brief the lawmakers, describing the situation as sad and unfortunate, adding that the Senate as an institution was at a cross road.

At 12.25, Senate President Bukola Saraki following a motion that they go into a closed door session, announced that the Senators should dissolve into a closed door session.

The Inspector- General of Police had last week, Wednesday, May 2nd vehemently refused to honour the invitation of the Senate without reasons.

Also recall that the Senate had penultimate Thursday summoned the IGP, Idris to brief the lawmakers at plenary on the ordeal the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC Kogi West has been going through in the hands of the Nigeria Police on alleged illegal possession of ammunition, but he refused.

Against this backdrop, the Senate gave him last week Wednesday to appear before the Senators, but he refused without giving any on why he did that, but was said to have traveled to Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The Inspector-General of Police who failed to appear penultimate week, was said to have travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari on a visit to Bauchi State.

IGP Idris was re-summoned to appear last week at 11am, with Senate President Bukola Saraki insisting that he must come in person and that the dignity and Integrity of the Senate must be protected.

His non appearance today makes it the fourth time, he has shunned the summons of the Senate, the first was when he was invited to speak on the petition against him y Senator Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central.

Details later …

The post Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

