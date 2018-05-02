BREAKING: Biafra: Zionists order mass return of Igbos May 30 — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Biafra: Zionists order mass return of Igbos May 30

The Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Wednesday asked all indigenes of the defunct Biafra to return home on May 30th, 2018. This coincides with the date late Biafra Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had declared a Republic of Biafra decades ago. Addressing a press conference in Enugu, self-acclaimed President of the Biafra Zionists, Barr. Benjamin […]

BREAKING: Biafra: Zionists order mass return of Igbos May 30

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

