BREAKING: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting

Posted on May 7, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after Buhari returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State on Monday. Details later…

