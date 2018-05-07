BREAKING: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started shortly after Buhari returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State on Monday. Details later…

BREAKING: Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

