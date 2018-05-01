BREAKING! FG Bans Production Of Codeine Based Syrups In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! FG Bans Production Of Codeine Based Syrups In Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations. PoliticsNGR learned that the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole made this known in his office […]

