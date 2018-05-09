BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta

Fire has engulfed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company,BEDC, substation at Okoloba junction in Effurun,Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST is reporting. The incident has consequently forced residents out of their homes, as they scampered for safety for safety out of fear of being electrocuted. Road users on their part, had to take […]

BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

