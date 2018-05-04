Breaking: One Shot Dead, Others Injured As Violence Breaks Out At APC Secretariat In Rivers State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Breaking: One Shot Dead, Others Injured As Violence Breaks Out At APC Secretariat In Rivers State (Photos)
At least one person was shot dead and many injured after pandemonium broke out today at the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt. The chaos happened after protestors went violent and destroyed properties at the secretariat. It was gathered that armed policemen and other security operatives fired […]
The post Breaking: One Shot Dead, Others Injured As Violence Breaks Out At APC Secretariat In Rivers State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!