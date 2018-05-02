 BREAKING! Osun Govt Shuts OAU Over Alleged N1.8bn Tax Evasion (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Osun Govt Shuts OAU Over Alleged N1.8bn Tax Evasion (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) on Wednesday stormed the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, for its failure to remit over N 1.844,770,939.45 to the agency. The Revenue Task Force, led by one Mr Oladipo Babatunde, arrived the campus at about 7:00 in morning. The team, led by one Mr Oladipo Babatunde, […]

The post BREAKING! Osun Govt Shuts OAU Over Alleged N1.8bn Tax Evasion (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.