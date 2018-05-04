 Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Breaking: Police arrest 20 principal suspects of Offa Robbery
Vanguard
The Nigeria Police Force said it had so far arrested more than 20 principal suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara. Newsmen report that armed robbers had attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17
Offa robbery: Police declare four principal suspects wantedThe Nation Newspaper
Police release photos of 4 Offa bank robbers, KWSG offers N5m bountyP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.