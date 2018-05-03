 BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court — Nigeria Today
BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police on Thursday arraigned Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court.

Melaye was brought into the court premises in an ambulance amidst heavy security.

The court sitting is underway.

More to come…

 

 

