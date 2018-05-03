BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court — Nigeria Today

BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court

The Nigeria Police on Thursday arraigned Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district before a Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court.

Melaye was brought into the court premises in an ambulance amidst heavy security.

The court sitting is underway.

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post BREAKING | Senator Dino Melaye Whisked to Lokoja, Arraigned in Court appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

