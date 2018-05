Breaking: Tight security as masked security men storm National Assembly - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Tight security as masked security men storm National Assembly – Vanguard



Vanguard Breaking: Tight security as masked security men storm National Assembly

Vanguard

… *** Senators in closed door Session, IGP, Idris appears today. By Henry Umoru. Mace. Deputy Inspector General of Police Operation, Joseph Habila returning Hijacked Senate Mace to National Assembly Clark , Sani Omolori at National Assembly Abuja …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest