Breaking: Twitter warns all users should change their passwords — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Twitter warns all users should change their passwords

Twitter has advice all its users worldwide to change their password

The company announced on Thursday it discovered a bug that saved user passwords unprotected on an internal log.

Twitter said it has since fixed the issue. Although the company said there is no evidence passwords have been leaked or misused, it is urging its users to update their passwords.

“As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password,” the company tweeted.

We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password. https://t.co/RyEDvQOTaZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 3, 2018

