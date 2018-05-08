Breaking: US Pulls Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal — Nigeria Today

Breaking: US Pulls Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal

LEADERSHIP

United States President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Iran Nuclear deal, describing the Iran agreement as “a great embarrassment to me as a citizen.” “A constructive deal could have easily been struck at the time, but it wasn’t,” he said. Trump is claiming that Iran is building a nuclear program, without providing evidence […]

