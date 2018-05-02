 Breaking:FG lacks political will for Health Bill implementation- NMA — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Breaking:FG lacks political will for Health Bill implementation- NMA

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Mike Ogorima has said that Federal Government’s lack of political will is the reason for non- implementation of the National Health Bill, NHB.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Details later

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.