Brendan Rodgers Gives His Opinion On Steven Gerrard Taking The Rangers Job — Nigeria Today

Brendan Rodgers Gives His Opinion On Steven Gerrard Taking The Rangers Job

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists he is delighted for Steven Gerrard but has warned the former Liverpool captain to expect a “different sport altogether” when he becomes manager of Rangers.

Steven Gerrard has agreed to join the Ibrox club on a four-year deal in the summer, replacing Graeme Murty who was placed in interim charge in October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

The 37-year-old has been tasked with building a side capable of challenging Celtic, who have dominated Scottish football in recent years under former Liverpool boss Rodgers.

Rodgers believes Gerrard has the necessary attributes to succeed in coaching but has warned his former captain that there are “huge differences” between playing at the highest level and a career management.

“When you make your first step into management, there always a little bit of trepidation,” said Rodgers, who allowed Gerrard to leave Liverpool for LA Galaxy in 2015.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve played the game to his level, or haven’t played the game, there is always huge differences.

“Once the spotlight is on you and the curtains go back then it is a different sport altogether. I’m sure he will find that out.”

