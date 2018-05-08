 Bride reveals how Brit husband saved her life by 'raining blows' down on 8ft crocodile that ripped her arm off - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bride reveals how Brit husband saved her life by ‘raining blows’ down on 8ft crocodile that ripped her arm off – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Bride reveals how Brit husband saved her life by 'raining blows' down on 8ft crocodile that ripped her arm off
Mirror.co.uk
A brave bride who got married five days after her arm was bitten off in a horrific crocodile attack has revealed how her Brit husband fought off the monster eight-foot long reptile. Former national tennis player Zanele Ndlovu, 25, lost most of her
Couple Marries Just Days After Crocodile Ripped the Bride's Arm Off in a Horrific AttackPEOPLE.com
Bride loses arm to crocodile days before weddingThe Sydney Morning Herald
Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's armHerald-Whig
Chronicle –WBTV –The News International (blog)
all 19 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.