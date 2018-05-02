British peer appointed to dole out $1 billion in RBS grants - Reuters — Nigeria Today

British peer appointed to dole out $1 billion in RBS grants – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
British peer appointed to dole out $1 billion in RBS grants
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – The leadership team for a body set up to hand out 775 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in grants to Britain's smaller banks was appointed on Wednesday, clearing the way for applications to open in the coming months. FILE PHOTO: A …
