British watchdog group orders Cambridge Analytica to hand over data — Nigeria Today

British watchdog group orders Cambridge Analytica to hand over data

As the fallout of data firm Cambridge Analytica continues, a U.K. data privacy watchdog group has ordered that the company cede all of the personal information it collected from an American professor to him.

