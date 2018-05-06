 British watchdog group orders Cambridge Analytica to hand over data — Nigeria Today
British watchdog group orders Cambridge Analytica to hand over data

Posted on May 6, 2018

As the fallout of data firm Cambridge Analytica continues, a U.K. data privacy watchdog group has ordered that the company cede all of the personal information it collected from an American professor to him.

The post British watchdog group orders Cambridge Analytica to hand over data appeared first on Digital Trends.

