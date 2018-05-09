Buhari Appoints Keyamo, Mustapha, Others Into NDIC Board — Nigeria Today

Buhari Appoints Keyamo, Mustapha, Others Into NDIC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm Chief Olabode Akeem Mustapha (Ogun) and Mr. Festus E. Keyamo (SAN) (Delta) as chairman and member of the board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) respectively.

Other members of the board also listed by President Buhari for confirmation included Alhaji Garba Buba (Bauchi), Bello Garba (Sokoto), Brig-Gen. Josef O.J. Okoloagu (Enugu), Mustapha Adewale Mudashiru (Kwara) and Mr. Adewale W. Adeleke (Ondo).

This is contained a request for confirmation of appointment of chairman and members of the governing board of the NDIC sent to Senate by President Buhari.

The letter dated 27 March 2018 was received in the office of the Senate President on 10 the April and read yesterday by Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday.

The president said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in compliance with Section 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act 2006.

President Buhari said that it is his pleasure to to forward to the Distinguished Senate, the underlisted nominees for confirmation as the chairman and members of the Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In the same vain, President Buhari nominated Attahiru Garba Madami for confirmation as a replacement for Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Niger State.

The president recalled that the Senate had rejected the initial nominee on the ground that he hailed from the same local government area and senatorial district with a serving National Commissioner.

President Buhari requested for early consideration and approval of the nominees.

