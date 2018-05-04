 Buhari arrives Daura for party congress — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari arrives Daura for party congress

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5. The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday. The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Buhari arrives Daura for party congress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.