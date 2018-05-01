 Buhari, Dangote, Meet With CEOs Of Top United States Companies (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Buhari, Dangote, Meet With CEOs Of Top United States Companies (Photos)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Buhari Meet US Companies CEOs

Buhari Meet US Companies CEOs. President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the United States is evidently bringing forth results economically as He, in company with Aliko Dangote and Wale Tinubu (Oando Oil CEO) met with Chief Executives of Top United States Companies in Washington. View Photos below. As shared by Buhari’s Media Aide, Femi Adesina, on …

