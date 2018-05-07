 Buhari departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.
The President voted at his Sarkin Yara `A’ ward, Daura. The presidential helicopter, marked NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja and  was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well wishers.
Unconfirmed sources however, told NAN that president Buhari, was expected to make a stop-over in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Malam Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

(NAN)

The post Buhari departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.