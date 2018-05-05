Buhari government narrowest ever, PDP, Obasanjo’s CNM could takeover – APC chieftain, Na’abba — Nigeria Today

Buhari government narrowest ever, PDP, Obasanjo’s CNM could takeover – APC chieftain, Na’abba
A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the narrowest in Nigeria’s history. Na’abba, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, told Punch that the country is not being well managed by Buhari. Na’abba also said it is possible for either the […]
