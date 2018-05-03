Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US — Nigeria Today

Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US
A coalition of pro-Biafra groups have described the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterpart from the United States, President Donald Trump as an “unholy romance.” They lamented that the issue of Biafra agitation was not discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. The coalition decried the continued killing of their members, […]
The post Buhari Had ‘Unholy Romance’ With Donald Trump In US appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!