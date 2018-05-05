Buhari inaugurates 2 Air Force combat helicopters in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Buhari inaugurates 2 Air Force combat helicopters in Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Kaduna inaugurated two Mi 35m combat helicopters to boost the attack capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). This was confirmed by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad. Buhari was represented by the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen Muhammad Dan-Ali (retd) at the NAF base […]
