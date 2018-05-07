 Buhari Leaves Daura for Abuja after APC congress — Nigeria Today
Buhari Leaves Daura for Abuja after APC congress

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

The News men reports, the President voted at his Sarkin Yara `A’ ward, Daura.

The news men reports that the president’s helicopter, marked NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja.

The president was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well-wishers.

Unconfirmed sources however, the news men that president Buhari, was expected to make a stop-over in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Malam Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.

NAN

