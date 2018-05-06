 Buhari lied to Trump about AK-47 wielding herdsmen – Gov. Ishaku — Nigeria Today
Buhari lied to Trump about AK-47 wielding herdsmen – Gov. Ishaku

The governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that Fulani herdsmen don’t move around with AK-47 rifles but sticks and machetes as false and misleading. DAILY POST recalls that Buhari had made this claim during his bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Washington DC, […]

