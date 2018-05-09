Buhari Missing As Chinese President Emerges World’s Most Powerful Man (See Full list) — Nigeria Today

Buhari Missing As Chinese President Emerges World’s Most Powerful Man (See Full list)
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was nowhere close to making the list as Chinese President, Xi Jinping, emerged the World’s Most Powerful Person, according to the 2018 Forbes The World’s 75 Most Powerful People ranking released on Tuesday.
Out of the 75 members, 17 are newcomers. Among them there are presidents, billionaires, heads of organizations, CEOs, and one Special Counsel.
One commonality: Their words and actions impact a large number of people, businesses, and even entire economies.
From the new president of France to the army chief of Pakistan to the world’s most powerful person in sports, below are all new members of the ranks.
On the list, the Chinese president displaced Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has been relegated to second place while US president Donald Trump was on the No. 3 spot.
Businessman, Aliko Dangote is the only Nigerian on the list.
See the full list below:
|Rank
|Name
|Organization
|Age
|#1
|Xi Jinping
|China
|64
|#2
|Vladimir Putin
|Russia
|65
|#3
|Donald Trump
|United States
|71
|#4
|Angela Merkel
|Germany
|63
|#5
|Jeff Bezos
|Amazon.com
|54
|#6
|Pope Francis
|Roman Catholic Church
|81
|#7
|Bill Gates
|Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|62
|#8
|Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
|Saudi Arabia
|32
|#9
|Narendra Modi
|India
|67
|#10
|Larry Page
|45
|#11
|Jerome H. Powell
|United States
|65
|#12
|Emmanuel Macron
|France
|40
|#13
|Mark Zuckerberg
|33
|#14
|Theresa May
|United Kingdom
|61
|#15
|Li Keqiang
|China
|62
|#16
|Warren Buffett
|Berkshire Hathaway
|87
|#17
|Ali Hoseini-Khamenei
|Iran
|78
|#18
|Mario Draghi
|European Central Bank
|70
|#19
|Jamie Dimon
|JPMorgan Chase
|62
|#20
|Carlos Slim Helu
|America Movil SAB de CV (ADR)
|78
|#21
|Jack Ma
|Alibaba Group
|53
|#22
|Christine Lagarde
|International Monetary Fund
|62
|#23
|Doug McMillon
|Wal-Mart Stores
|51
|#24
|Tim Cook
|Apple
|57
|#25
|Elon Musk
|Tesla
|46
|#26
|Benjamin Netanyahu
|Israel
|68
|#27
|Ma Huateng
|Tencent Holdings
|46
|#28
|Larry Fink
|BlackRock
|65
|#29
|Akio Toyoda
|Toyota Motor
|62
|#30
|John L. Flannery
|General Electric
|56
|#31
|Antonio Guterres
|United Nations
|69
|#32
|Mukesh Ambani
|Reliance Industries Ltd.
|61
|#33
|Jean-Claude Juncker
|European Union
|63
|#34
|Darren Woods
|ExxonMobil
|53
|#35
|Sergey Brin
|Alphabet
|44
|#36
|Kim Jong-un
|North Korea
|34
|#37
|Charles Koch
|Koch Industries
|82
|#38
|Shinzo Abe
|Japan
|63
|#39
|Rupert Murdoch
|News Corp
|87
|#40
|Satya Nadella
|Microsoft
|50
|#41
|Jim Yong Kim
|World Bank
|58
|#42
|Stephen Schwarzman
|Blackstone Group
|71
|#43
|Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
|United Arab Emirates
|70
|#44
|Haruhiko Kuroda
|Japan
|73
|#45
|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
|Egypt
|63
|#46
|Li Ka-shing
|CK Hutchison Holdings
|89
|#47
|Lloyd Blankfein
|Goldman Sachs Group
|63
|#48
|Recep Tayyip Erdgan
|Turkey
|64
|#49
|Bob Iger
|Walt Disney
|67
|#50
|Michel Temer
|Brazil
|77
|#51
|Michael Bloomberg
|Bloomberg
|76
|#52
|Wang Jianlin
|Dalian Wanda Group
|63
|#53
|Mary Barra
|General Motors
|56
|#54
|Moon Jae-in
|South Korea
|65
|#55
|Masayoshi Son
|Softbank Corp.
|60
|#56
|Bernard Arnault
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
|69
|#57
|Justin Trudeau
|Canada
|46
|#58
|Robin Li
|Baidu
|49
|#59
|Michael Dell
|Dell
|53
|#60
|Hui Ka Yan
|Evergrande Real Estate Group
|59
|#61
|Lee Hsien Loong
|Singapore
|66
|#62
|Bashar al-Assad
|Syria
|52
|#63
|John Roberts
|United States
|63
|#64
|Enrique Pena Nieto
|Mexico
|51
|#65
|Ken Griffin
|Citadel LLC
|49
|#66
|Aliko Dangote
|Dangote Group
|61
|#67
|Mike Pence
|United States
|58
|#68
|Qamar Javed Bajwa
|Pakistan
|57
|#69
|Rodrigo Duterte
|Philippines
|73
|#70
|Abigail Johnson
|Fidelity Investments
|56
|#71
|Reed Hastings
|Netflix
|57
|#72
|Robert Mueller
|United States
|73
|#73
|Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
|Islamic State
|46
|#74
|Joko Widodo
|Indonesia
|56
|#75
|Gianni Infantino
|FIFA
|48
The post Buhari Missing As Chinese President Emerges World’s Most Powerful Man (See Full list) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!