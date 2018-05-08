Buhari off to London again, to see his doctor — Nigeria Today

Buhari off to London again, to see his doctor

President Muhammadu Buhari will fly out to London again today on a medical cause reigniting debates whether a man his age and this needing medical attention is best placed to led Nigeria at time like this.

The president made a mysterious technical stop over in the United Kingdom on his way from a state visit to the US last week and this stirred speculations about the president’s health ahead of very bruising electioneering campaigns he must face now that he says he will see reelection.

In a statement by a spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Monday, the presidency said, “in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the president had a meeting with his doctor.”

Mr Shehu said the doctor requested “the president to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.”

“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th,” he said.

He also said on his return, the president’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, ward congresses, will now take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.

