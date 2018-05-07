Buhari off to London to see doctor — Nigeria Today

Buhari off to London to see doctor

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Tuesday to see his doctor, his media Garba Shehu said in a statement on Monday.

Buhari is expected to be in London until May 12.

“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor,” Shehu said. “The doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.”

The president was in London between January 19 March 10, 2017, to “undergo routine medical check-ups” during a short holiday.

On his return, he tacitly acknowledged that he was very ill, telling his cabinet members that “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man.” He also said he had “blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and so forth.”

He returned to the United Kingdom on May 7, 2017, for the same reason and did not return until August 19.

Shehu, last week, said medical reasons were not behind Buhari’s ‘technical’ stopover in London on his way back from the United States.

“The big jet is under repair. So, the president is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover,” he told AFP.

“The technical stopover I talked about is that the journey from the US to Abuja is broken into two.”

