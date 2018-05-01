Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6000 Policemen — Nigeria Today

Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6000 Policemen
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country. The President made this known in a special interview session with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday morning. President Buhari, who […]
The post Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6000 Policemen appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!