Buhari orders recruitment of 6,000 policemen — Nigeria Today

Buhari orders recruitment of 6,000 policemen

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country. The President made this known in a special interview session with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday morning. President Buhari, who […]

