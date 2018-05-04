Buhari receives outgoing UAE ambassador to Nigeria in Aso Villa — Nigeria Today

Buhari receives outgoing UAE ambassador to Nigeria in Aso Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the outgoing United Arab Emirate Ambassador to Nigeria, E Mohammed Mahmood Al Mahmood at the State House, Abuja. This was confirmed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad. Ahmad, however, did not disclose what President Buhari and the UEA Ambassador discussed. A tweet from the […]
