‘Buhari represented herdsmen at White House’ — Nigeria Today

‘Buhari represented herdsmen at White House’

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on herdsmen killings during his visit to the White house, Washington DC.

Buhari during his visit had told President Donald Trump that herdsmen do not carry guns. He said they only wielded sticks and occasionally carried machetes.

In a rather embittered reaction, Afenifere in a statement by its spokesman, YinkaOdumakin, said the president disappointed Nigerians by absolving Fulani herdsmen of killings, stressing that he spoke as “the patron of Miyetti Allah, not as the President of Nigeria.”

“Buhari should not have gone to an international stage to say Fulani herdsmen don’t carry AK 47; that destroyed everything for him.

“This is why Afenifere said he should make a choice between the presidency and being the patron of Miyetti Allah. He spoke in America in defence of Fulani herdsmen as their patron not as the president of Nigeria and that is conflict of interest,” Odumakin added.

Odumakin further criticized Trump’s statement on the killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The Yoruba leader described the US president’s advice to Buhari as a good admonition, noting, however, that it was not only Christians that were being killed.

Speaking on Buhari’s approval for the recruitment of 6,000 policemen, Afenifere dismissed the president’s announcement, stating that it would not make much difference to the security situation in the country.

Buhari had only recently blamed late Gadaffi for the influx of killer herdsmen into Nigeria.

The president was quoted as saying: “The problem of herders in Nigeria is a very long historical thing. Nigerian herders don’t carry anything more than a stick and occasionally a matchet to cut down foliage and give it to their animals, these ones are carrying AK-47.

“So, people should not underrate what happened in Libya. 43 years of Ghaddaffi, people were recruited from the Sahel and trained to shoot and kill. With his demise they moved to other countries and region and carried the experience with them.”

