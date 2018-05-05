Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts — Nigeria Today

Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts
President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the power that made him President of Nigeria after three failed attempt. Buhari said after failing in 2003, 2007 and 2011, he decided to put his faith in God, who ultimately decides who wins elections, and “in 2015, I got here”. He stated this at the All Progressives […]
Buhari reveals ‘power’ that made him President in 2015 after three attempts
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!