Buhari, Saraki, Dogara Meet Inside Aso Rock — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Saraki, Dogara Meet Inside Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Items on the agenda of the meeting which started shortly after Buhari returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State on Monday, were not made public.
More to come…
