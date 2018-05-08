 Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NDIC board members — Nigeria Today
Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NDIC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought legislative approval for the confirmation of appointment of seven board members of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

In a letter addressed to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which he read on the floor at Tuesday plenary, the President asked for expeditious consideration of the nominees.

According to Buhari, his request was in accordance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act.

The nominees are: Olabode Mustapha (Chairman, Ogun State) as well as the newly-appointed spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (Delta State).

Others are: Joseph Okalogu (Enugu), Mustapha Mudashiru (Kwara), Garba Buba (Bauchi), Adewale Adeleke (Ondo) and Bello Garba (Sokoto).

 

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

