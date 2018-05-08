Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NDIC board members — Nigeria Today

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NDIC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought legislative approval for the confirmation of appointment of seven board members of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

In a letter addressed to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which he read on the floor at Tuesday plenary, the President asked for expeditious consideration of the nominees.

According to Buhari, his request was in accordance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the NDIC Act.

The nominees are: Olabode Mustapha (Chairman, Ogun State) as well as the newly-appointed spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (Delta State).

Others are: Joseph Okalogu (Enugu), Mustapha Mudashiru (Kwara), Garba Buba (Bauchi), Adewale Adeleke (Ondo) and Bello Garba (Sokoto).

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of NDIC board members appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

