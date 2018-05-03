 Buhari to Arrive Nigeria Today After ‘Technical Stopover’ in London – Presidency — Nigeria Today
Buhari to Arrive Nigeria Today After ‘Technical Stopover’ in London – Presidency

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country on Thursday evening, said his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina made the announcement earlier in today via his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is said to have had “a technical stop” over in London, on his way back to the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, who confirmed this to Channels Television in Abuja, revealed that the President is travelling in a smaller aircraft.

Shehu also explained that the flight crew travelling with President Buhari decided to break the long journey to refuel and do the routine checks.

He noted that the procedure was normal and that the President was already on his way back to Nigeria.

 

 

