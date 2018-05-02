Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7 — Nigeria Today

Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7

President Muhammadu Buhari is to pay a two-day official visit to Jigawa on May 7, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, has said. Badaru, who made the disclosure while interacting with journalists in Dutse on Tuesday, said during the visit, the President was expected to commission some projects. He said the state government had made arrangements to give […]

The post Buhari to visit Jigawa May 7 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

