Buhari would sack corrupt officials – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Buhari would sack corrupt officials – Presidency
The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not hesitate to sack any government official found culpable in any corrupt practices. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement. Laolu said Buhari would sack government officials same way he did former Secretary […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
