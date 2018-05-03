‘Buhari’s aloofness responsible for increased killings in Nigeria’ – PDP — Nigeria Today

‘Buhari’s aloofness responsible for increased killings in Nigeria’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the aloofness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on issues of security was responsible for the escalated killings in Nigeria. It also described as extremely wicked and heartrending, the horrible killing of 60 worshippers in a blast at a mosque and nearby market […]

