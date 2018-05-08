Buhari’s detractors behind security challenges – Katsina Emir — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s detractors behind security challenges – Katsina Emir
yesterday told President
Muhammadu Buhari that the
spate of killings across the
country were being sponsored by
his detractors to distract him from
the good works he is doing.
According to a statement by the
president’s spokesman, Garba
Shehu, the emir spoke when
President Buhari visited him to
commiserate with the Katsina
Emirate Council and the family of
the late chief imam of the Juma’at
Mosque, Liman Lawal, who died
on Sunday.
He was quoted as commending the
president for his forthrightness,
steadfastness and patriotism in
providing good leadership for the
country.
He assured Buhari that God
would always protect him against
enemies of progress.
While saying the myriad of
security challenges facing the
country was the handiwork of
detractors who want to discredit
the president, the emir urged
Buhari to remain resolute and
focused in finding lasting
solutions to the problems faced
by ordinary Nigerians.
“Most of the issues in security are
deliberately created by detractors
to distract you from the good
work you are doing and I can
assure you, by God’s grace, they
will not succeed.
“As far as we are concerned, you
are doing a good job to clean up
the country and restore it on the
path of honour and dignity,”
the emir said.
Buhari, who was accompanied
by Governor Aminu Masari
of Katsina State, told family
members of the late chief imam
to take solace in the fact that the
religious leader lived a fulfilled
and God-fearing life
