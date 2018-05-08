Buhari’s detractors behind security challenges – Katsina Emir — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s detractors behind security challenges – Katsina Emir

yesterday told President

Muhammadu Buhari that the

spate of killings across the

country were being sponsored by

his detractors to distract him from

the good works he is doing.

According to a statement by the

president’s spokesman, Garba

Shehu, the emir spoke when

President Buhari visited him to

commiserate with the Katsina

Emirate Council and the family of

the late chief imam of the Juma’at

Mosque, Liman Lawal, who died

on Sunday.

He was quoted as commending the

president for his forthrightness,

steadfastness and patriotism in

providing good leadership for the

country.

He assured Buhari that God

would always protect him against

enemies of progress.

While saying the myriad of

security challenges facing the

country was the handiwork of

detractors who want to discredit

the president, the emir urged

Buhari to remain resolute and

focused in finding lasting

solutions to the problems faced

by ordinary Nigerians.

“Most of the issues in security are

deliberately created by detractors

to distract you from the good

work you are doing and I can

assure you, by God’s grace, they

will not succeed.

“As far as we are concerned, you

are doing a good job to clean up

the country and restore it on the

path of honour and dignity,”

the emir said.

Buhari, who was accompanied

by Governor Aminu Masari

of Katsina State, told family

members of the late chief imam

to take solace in the fact that the

religious leader lived a fulfilled

and God-fearing life

