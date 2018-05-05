Buhari’s government different from past governments, says Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s government different from past governments, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is different from other past administrations as it will not steal the commonwealth of the people.

He spoke at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President assured all Nigerians that they would share in the benefits that would accrue as the Buhari Administration continues to serve.

He said “We came to find out how things are going, to hear the good news that all our ward congresses are going on very peacefully without any rancour and problems.

“We are confident in our party and the reason we are confident is that we are not thieves, we are different and we want to serve the people and the people know we want to serve them. And with everything we have, we would serve the people. We will make sure we provide everything necessary.

“And I pray that everyone of us will all see and benefit in the goodness of this land. None of us would be left behind. We would all see the blessings together.

“Our party is a great party and it will become greater and greater still. What we must achieve in Lagos and other parts of the country is that we must be the best, in everything we do we must be the best.

“In terms of progress, whatever we do must be the best, our schools, hospitals and roads must be the best. So we have to put in the resources. And we can do that, very very possible.

“As I have been saying all over the country, the difference between us and any other govt is that we will not steal the money. We must be confident.” he said

He went on “With the decline in the oil prices, we have been earning 60% less than the previous government, but God is helping us, we are getting more and more hopeful.

“With that we would see the changes we hope for, so that our children and ourselves will see the benefits.” he stated

The Vice President also commended the party leaders in the LG.

He said “I have seen that we held this congresses peacefully. I am very happy to be here, to see that our party is making progress and is doing very well.”

Prof. Osinbajo also prayed that “the Lord God Almighty will help us, He will help your children, we will see the goodness in this land, in our own lifetime we will enjoy, suffering must end, progress must continue.”

