Buhari’s impeachment move: Senate wants attack on Senator Urhoghide probed — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s impeachment move: Senate wants attack on Senator Urhoghide probed

Senate yesterdaydirected the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, to fish out those culpable in the condemnable attacks on Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) by some thugs at the airport in Benin-City for moving for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari during plenary last Thursday in Abuja.

President Buhari had spent $462million on 12 Super Tucano aircraft without the authorisation of the National Assembly, before communicating the Senate and House of Representatives for their approval in the 2018 budget which is yet to be passed by both chambers.

Senator Urhoghide described the president’s action as a flagrant abuse of executive powers and called for the invocation of Section 80 of the constitution, which was supported by some other colleagues across party lines.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, however, informed that he was embarrassed, molested and humiliated by a large number of hoodlums, who waylaid him last Thursday at the Benin airport to the extent of removing his cap.

But the Senate president, Dr.BukolaSaraki condemned the actionwhich allegedly happened before Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Kokumo, saying the police boss should immediately commence the process of bringing the hoodlums to justice.

Saraki maintained that “the Acts of Parliament gives immunity to any lawmaker to express his or her mind on any national matter during plenary.”

He therefore directed the Senate Committee on Police Affairs chaired by Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South) to contact the police chief on the resolution of the upper legislative chamber by ensuring that the hoodlums are fished out and prosecuted accordingly.

The senate president, who mandated the committee to report back to the Red Chamber, however did not give specific date for submission of its assignment report.

Earlier, Senator Urhoghide had through a motion raised under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule on the floor of the senate said he had approached court of law on the matter, particularly because “this ugly incident took place in the presence of the governor of Edo State; the State Commissioner of Police; other security agencies and the media”.

He explained that he came under Order 15, 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 as amended to draw the attention of his colleagues to the violation of Section 80 sub sections (2), (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution in the action of President Buhari in deciding to spend money not appropriated by the National Assembly.

Senator Urhoghide said “as chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, which committee oversights the activities of government accounts and expenditures on behalf of the people, I necessarily had to raise the serious infraction and to call for a consideration of how Section 143 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 as Amended applies”.

“On April 27, 2018, I flew into the Benin Airport, my constituency, only to find a huge number of hoodlums organized to give me an embarrassing welcome. As I proceeded from the Protocol Lounge of the Airport in company of the governor of Edo State and the Commissioner of Police, one of the hoodlums lunged at me hitting me behind the head and causing my hat to fall off to the ground.”

Urhoghide added that “it took the effort of the air force commandant who took me through the tarmac and out of the airport to save the situation,” lamenting that “the incident occurred in response to the constitutional duties which I was elected to perform and which I did with grave responsibility and sincerity of purpose.”

He warned that “if this barbaric act is not discouraged decisively and emphatically, it could be repeated and become the norm rather than the exception and have the propensity to lead to chaos, anarchy and eventually, loss of lives.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

