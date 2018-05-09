Ezekwesili described president Buhari's medical trip to UK as annoying, accused presidency of peddling lies — Nigeria Today

Ezekwesili described president Buhari’s medical trip to UK as annoying, accused presidency of peddling lies

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest medical trip to the United Kingdom as very annoying and accused the presidency of peddling lies.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday Morning, the convener of #BringBackOurGirl movement and Red Card movement, Ezekwesili advised the Presidency against fooling Nigerians with their lies, according to her “Serious people will not communicate the activities of even a tea shop the way you do”

“This is actually annoying in the light of what we have seen of president Muhammadu Buhari choices and actions.

“In life, don’t get to the point where “What you are doing is so loud that others cannot hear what you are saying, our president and his federal government are sadly there now. shame” she tweeted

“Learn to communicate the truth to Nigerian public always, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, your attempt at fooling Citizens does the Presidency more harm. All these your Lies birth more Lies. Serious people will not communicate the activities of even a teashop the way you do” She added.

This is actually ANNOYING in the light of all we have seen of .@NGRPresident @MBuhari ‘s choices and actions.

In Life, don’t get to the point where “What you are DOING is so loud that others cannot HEAR what you are SAYING”.

Our President and his FG are SADLY there now. Shame. pic.twitter.com/945JBg6DXu — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 9, 2018

Learn to communicate the TRUTH to Nigerian public ALWAYS, .@GarShehu @FemAdesina @AsoRock . Your attempt at fooling Citizens does the Presidency more harm. All these your Lies birth more Lies. Serious people will not communicate the activities of even a teashop the way you do.😏 pic.twitter.com/gfkit9akdx — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 9, 2018

