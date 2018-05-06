 Bukola Saraki Hosts Fulani Community In Kwara State (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Bukola Saraki Hosts Fulani Community In Kwara State (Photos)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki Last night received leaders of the Fulani Community in Kwara State at my home in Ilorin.   From their deliberations, it is sure that they are on the right path towards building lasting peace in our State.See more photos below:

