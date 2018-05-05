Burnley FC return to Europe after 51 years — Nigeria Today

Burnley FC return to Europe after 51 years

English Premier League side, Burnley Football Club will play continental football next season after a 51 year absence.

Everton’s home draw with Southampton means the Toffees are unable to get past Burnley and into the Premier League’s top seven.

With six points and 15 goals to make up on the Clarets over the last two games that was always an unlikely scenario.

And it’s now an impossibility with Sean Dyche’s men – who have lost just one of their last nine games – out of reach and guaranteed a slot in the Europa League next season.

That will mean a return to European football for the first time in 51 years for Burnley and caps a magnificent season for Dyche’s side, who go to Arsenal for Arsene Wenger’s farewell tomorrow still with the possibility of finishing sixth.

A win over the Gunners would take the Clarets level on points with Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Sixth spot would secure entry direct into the Europa League’s group stages, while the club that finishes seventh will start in the second qualifying round, with the first leg scheduled to be played on 26 July.

The post Burnley FC return to Europe after 51 years appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

